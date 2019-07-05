DTC proposes to get 1,000 electric buses

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Thursday said it has prepared a proposal to add 1,000 e-buses to its fleet. The state government has already begun the process to procure another 1,000 electric buses under the cluster scheme.

If DTC’s plan is implemented, Delhi could have a fleet of 2,000 electric buses – the highest globally, barring China. Delhi now has 5,521 state-run CNG buses under the cluster scheme and DTC.

“On Wednesday, we submitted a fresh proposal to the Centre to include DTC in its FAME-II scheme. We have kept a request of 1000 e-buses. While 900 of these e-buses will be used for public transport within Delhi, 100 e-buses will be used for inter-state travel,” said Manoj Kumar, managing director, DTC.

The Centre’s FAME II scheme, which emphasises electrification of public transportation, including shared transport, does not incentivise private buyers for electric four-wheelers. The scheme plans to support a million electric two-wheelers, 500,000 e-three-wheelers, 55,000 four-wheelers and 7,000 buses.

Kumar, however, said it was yet to be seen the final number of e-buses that the Centre approves.

The government’s ongoing project of inducting 1,000 e-buses is already underway. It is trying to roll out 37 of the total 1000 low-floor AC electric buses by December. The first phase of setting up charging infrastructure at depots for 1,000 electric buses will be completed by November.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 06:17 IST