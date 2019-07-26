DU’s special drive to fill remaining seats will offer second chance to many

The Delhi University (DU), on Friday, announced a two-day special drive, beginning next week, to fill the remaining undergraduate seats across its colleges. On July 29 and 30, special category students can rectify their categories and apply for admission under the sixth cut-off, a notification to this effect would be issued on August 1. Students can seek admission between August 1 and 3.

“The applicants belonging to the reserved categories/quota viz Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other Backward Classes/Economically Weaker Section/Persons With Disabilities/Kashmiri Migrants/Armed Forces Category/Minority (Sikh), who could not apply in respective categories, can now do so by requesting change, if any, in their categories,” a DU statement, released Friday evening, announced.

“All such applicants, who will now become eligible after rectification in their respective categories, shall also be considered for admission in that category in the entrance-based UG courses in the subsequent admission lists to be announced as per schedule. Such candidates shall not be allowed to claim admissions in the already announced admission lists,” the university stated.

A seventh cut-off list would be released on August 6 if seats are still available and admissions to those seats will take place between August 6 and 8. The varsity further added that eligible applicants, who could not seek admission or had cancelled it in any of the colleges or departments during any of the preceding cut-offs for any reason despite having the required percentage, will also be considered for the sixth cut-off, if seats are available.

Women applicants, who are residents of Delhi and who did not apply for the non-collegiate women’s education board (NCWEB) will also be considered for admission to NCWEB and will be allotted seats subject to availability. Students whose admissions were approved, but could not pay the fee within the mentioned time period will also get another chance to submit the fee.

