DU sends back syllabi of four depts after ‘discrepancies’ found in revision process

The Delhi University’s executive council (EC) on Sunday referred back the revised syllabi of four departments — English, Political Science, History and Sociology — after a section of the panel found “discrepancies” in the revision process and asked the departments to review it within 10 days.

Last week, a section of the university’s academic council (AC) had termed the content of courses offered by these departments “controversial” and against the “Indian values”. The departments were asked to review their syllabi before sending it for final approval from the EC. Following which all the four departments had removed the content against which objections were raised.

However, despite the revision, the EC on Sunday refused to clear the content and referred it back to the respective departments. According to a member of the executive council the syllabi of these departments were sent back after the panel found “discrepancies” in the process of its revision. “It was found that teachers were not consulted by the said departments during the revision of the syllabi. Now, the departments are asked to consult expert committees and review the content by July 31,” said the member, who wished not to be named.

Rajesh Jha, another member of the council, said that the new session has already begun.

Officials in the four departments said that despite revising the content as per the demands academic council they have been again asked to review their syllabi. “We have no clue about the reason behind the EC’s decision. We are yet to receive a written notice,” said a member of the English department.

HT has last week reported that the members of a right-wing teachers’ group in DU — National Democratic Teachers’ Front (NDTF) demanded dropping of a lesson from the syllabus under the BA (Programme) course as it portrayed “two members of a right wing group in wrong light”.

They also objected to the inclusion of a paper on homosexuality, in the BA English (Hons) course, calling it controversial, and another on caste system. They had also objected over the addition of a chapter on “Maoist insurgency” in political science.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 02:45 IST