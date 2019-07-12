Election of BJP MPs Harsh Vardhan, Hans Raj Hans challenged in Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court Thursday sought the responses of BJP MPs Harsh Vardhan — the Union health minister — and Hans Raj Hans on different pleas challenging their elections. The pleas have alleged they furnished false information and concealed facts in their election affidavits.

This comes days after south Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s election was challenged by AAP’s Raghav Chadha on similar grounds.

Justice Navin Chawla sought the response of Cabinet minister Harsh Vardhan on the plea by Arun Kumar, a voter from Chandni Chowk.

In his plea, Kumar has alleged Vardhan furnished false information in his affidavit during the Lok Sabha elections. In his plea filed through advocate Surendra Singh Hooda, Kumar sought Harsh Vardhan be disqualified from contesting polls for six years.

The petition contended that Harshvardhan had “intentionally suppressed the actual purchase cost of a flat in Dwarka while the property is shown as purchased by his wife”. The matter would be now heard on September 24.

However, Harsh Vardhan said, “I have not seen the court’s notice. I have always maintained transparency and honesty in my dealings throughout my public life. Honesty is the guiding spirit of my life. I’ll reply to the notice.”

While hearing another petition, Justice Jayant Nath issued notice to the Election Commission, asking them to preserve the records submitted by Hans Raj Hans while filing his nomination. The court posted the matter for September 18.

The court’s direction in Hans’ case came while hearing a plea by Congress leader Rajesh Lilothia, who alleged Hans concealed information pertaining to his and his wife’s assets and liabilities.

The plea filed through advocate Vikram Dua alleged that Hans had contested elections in Punjab and had filed an affidavit in 2009. However, the recent affidavit filed during the 2019 elections had differences, the plea contended.

“In his affidavit filed in the 2009 he had disclosed his highest education qualification as ‘PREP’ from DAV College, Jalandhar and completed in year 1981 but in his affidavit filed on April 23 in Delhi he has mentioned his highest qualification to be ‘Matric’ from Govt Senior Secondary School, Gaichal, Dhaliwal, Jalandhar completed in year 1977-1978 but there is no mentioning of the PREP from DAV college in the present affidavit,” the plea read.

The plea also contended that Hans has deliberately not mentioned about the details of the assets and liabilities of his two sons, who are residing and working with him, as he wanted to conceal his actual financial status so that he might misuse the financial status of his sons post election to conceal his income.

When contacted, Hans said, “I have not received any notice. I’ll reply to this through my lawyer.”

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 05:51 IST