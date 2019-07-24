Empty, dilapidated building collapses in central Delhi, none hurt

A five-storey dilapidated building in central Delhi’s Nabi Karim area collapsed on Wednesday afternoon. According to the police nobody lived in the building, constructed over a 40 square yard plot. The adjoining buildings were unaffected by the collapse. Chief fire officer of the Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said their control room received a call reporting the collapse at 10.57am. “We immediately rushed four-fire tenders for the rescue operations. Local police was also present at the spot when we reached. We found out that no one was trapped inside the building as no one lived there, locals said. It was an old building in a dilapidated condition,” Garg said.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 20:35 IST