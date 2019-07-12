Encroachments push cyclists in harm’s way

Encroachments, debris, illegal parking, a foot overbridge and bus queue shelters have rendered the 5.8-km-long cycle track on the now dismantled Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor between Moolchand-Ambedkar Nagar in south Delhi unusable for cyclists.

This is when the Delhi government is pushing for non-motorised transport in the city to cut pollution and are planning to build more cycle tracks along different road stretches.

The Delhi government has planned to build a six-kilometre elevated cycle track from Satpula drain near Press Enclave Road to Jawahar Lal Nehru (JLN) stadium and develop a 10-km cycle track along the Ring Road between Mayapuri and Moti Bagh.

However, the existing tracks have fallen to disrepair. HT had reported last month about the poor maintenance of the cycle track on MG Road.

Constructed in April 2008 by the Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS), the BRT corridor had a cycle track along the road which passes through several residential localities such as Chirag Dilli, Madangir village, Seikh Sarai, Khanpur colony, Pushp Vihar, Sadiq Nagar and Greater Kailash.

During a spot check, HT found that near Seikh Sarai, the PWD is constructing a foot overbridge right on the cycle track, leaving no space for cyclists. “Be it bus shelters, FOB or parking, you will find lots of barriers while cycling on this track. What is the point of having a dedicated cycle track when you cannot maintain it? Who builds FOB on cycle track?” said Devesh Kumar Chaurasiya, who works as a security guard in GK-I and lives in Madangir.

Chaurasiya cycles to his work and back home but he says that commuting on the stretch is not safe due to several hindrances which forces cyclists to use the main road.

A senior PWD official said generally whenever a FOB is constructed some space is left at the foot of the facility so that cyclists and pedestrians can move. “I am not aware of the fact that the FOB is being constructed over a cycle track but I will get a fact check done,” said the official, requesting anonymity.

Near GK-I intersection, a bus-shelter has been constructed that takes over nearly 60% of the track. Near Madangir village, the track has been turned into a roadside parking. Hundreds of vehicles can be seen parked throughout the day here despite a no parking sign on the spot.

Construction and demolition waste has been dumped on the cycle track near Jahanpanah City Forest. Jersey barriers can also be found left right the middle of the track at several spots, making it out of reach of the cyclists.

“The BRT road, which runs up to Khanpur, is one of the busiest stretches of the city and riding a bicycle here is dangerous. Though the stretch has a dedicated cycle track but still we have to ride on the road because the track full of hurdles. During peak morning and evening hours, motorcycle riders occupy the stretch leaving virtually no space for us,” said Lalit Singh a resident of Khanpur, who cycles daily on the stretch.

A senior PWD official on condition of anonymity said the department would write to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to remove parking from the cycle track in Madangir. When asked about pathetic condition of the track he said, “I will conduct an inspection of the entire stretch tomorrow (Thursday) to address the problems.”

Sewa Ram, professor of transport planning at School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), said that after dismantling of BRT corridor, the maintenance of the cycle track and enforcement have become poor. During peak traffic hours motorcycle riders take over the track to cut through the traffic jams.

“On cycle tracks the first right is of the cyclists. There has to be continuity in the cycle track. No permanent structure such as FOB or bus shelters can occupy the track. In certain cases, a small portion of the track alignment can be taken but that too in a way so that the continuity does not break,” he said. He added that before constructing the FOB, the PWD should have first restructured the cycle track alignment.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 06:09 IST