Ex-Delhi BJP chief Mange Ram Garg passes away

Former Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Mange Ram Garg, 83, passed away at a hospital in the city on Sunday morning. According to Delhi BJP leaders, Garg was not keeping well due to age-related issues and died around 7.30 am at Action Balaji Hospital in Paschim Vihar in west Delhi.

Garg’s mortal remains were taken to his residence in Ashok Vihar from where it was taken to Delhi BJP office at Pant Marg. Garg had donated his body to “Dhadhichi Dehdaan Samiti”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described him as a party man with deep connect with Delhi who selflessly served it’s people. “Mange Ram Garg Ji had a deep connect with Delhi and that was seen in the manner in which he selflessly served the people of the city. He played a pivotal role in strengthening BJP in Delhi. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” Modi tweeted.

“Leaders like Garg Ji are assets for any party. They work selflessly at the grassroots and touch the lives of several people through various community service initiatives. The good work Garg Ji did would continue to be remembered for years,” he added in another tweet.

BJP’s national president Amit Shah, BJP’s working president JP Nadda, party state chief Manoj Tiwari, Lok Sabha MP Hans Raj Hans also mourned the BJP leader’s demise.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also condoled the demise of former BJP president. “I am deeply saddened after hearing the news of former BJP president and leader Mange Ram Garg. May his soul rest in peace and give strength to his family to bear the loss,” he tweeted.

A large number of party leaders and workers gathered at the Delhi BJP office to pay their condolences. Garg was an MLA from Wazirpur between 2003 and 2008. He had lost the seat to Congress’ Hari Shanker Gupta in 2008.

Garg had held a number of positions in the party, which included treasurer, district president and the BJP Delhi president.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 02:49 IST