Eye on assembly polls, BJP starts reaching out to Delhi’s middle class voters

Ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, due early next year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started reaching out to the middle class which is considered to be the party’s core vote bank.

The BJP on Sunday conducted a “Mahasammelan” for group housing societies in Delhi under the aegis of Federations of the Group Housing Societies at Talkatora Stadium. The event was attended by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP MP Vijay Goel, who had organised the event.

Last week Goel had led a delegation of BJP MPs to Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal and raised the issue of redevelopment of group housing societies and problems being faced by residents there.

Addressing a gathering on Sunday, Goel said that more than 10 lakh residents live in 1,200 group housing societies, which have been waiting for redevelopment as their conditions have become deplorable in the last forty years.

“There is a need to do the survey of all group housing societies in order to amend policies concerning their redevelopment. We have taken up the matter with the Delhi L-G and the Delhi Development Authority. The preparatory survey would determine the present conditions of societies and flats, plot size, status of civic amenities, and issues faced in converting plots to freehold among other things,” Goel said in a statement.

Goel said the entire redevelopment would be carried out on the self-sustainable model and no money will would be charged from residents. “Redevelopment of these societies is the need of the hour, as they were constructed long back. Since there is no height restriction and Master Plan Delhi-2021 permits additional, incentivised FAR, a 4-storey building would be replaced with 10-storeyed ones,” Goel said. He added the new flats would be equipped with parking facilities, community centres, water harvesting systems . Union minister Sitharaman said that the central government aims to provide a roof to every Indian before 2022.

She said her ministry would provide all support to the housing societies in resolving their issues.

