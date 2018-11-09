Fake degree case: DU official to visit TN university to verify DUSU president Baisoya’s degree

With just four days left to wrap up the inquiry against students’ union president Ankiv Baisoya, Delhi University (DU) on Thursday decided to send an official to the Tamil Nadu-based Thiruvalluvar University to verify his degree. The Delhi high court on October 30 had directed DU to complete the probe by November 12.

DU has been complaining that officials at Thiruvalluvar University are not responding to their queries despite several letters, emails and three reminders.

Head of DU’s department of Buddhist Studies KT Sarao, who is heading the committee probing Baisoya’s case, said he would go to meet officials at Thiruvalluvar University on Friday.

“I have tried all possible means to get a clarification from Thiruvalluvar University on Ankiv Baisoya’s degree. I have also transferred Rs 500 in their account as a challan required for document verification and have sent a copy of the receipt to both the registrar and controller of examination there. But I have not received any response from them. Now with only four days, including a weekend, left, I am left with no other option but to visit and get a response by myself,” he said.

Soon after Baisoya’s election as DU students’ union (DUSU) president on September 13, the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) had accused him of submitting a fake degree to get admission in DU’s department of Buddhist Studies.

Baisoya, a member of the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), has claimed he was a student of Thiruvalluvar University between 2013- 2016 and denied the allegations. However, a row erupted on October 3 when the Tamil Nadu-based University wrote to Delhi’s principal secretary of education, confirming that Baisoya had never been their student. But they are yet to send a written confirmation to DU.

Both Thiruvalluvar University vice-chancellor K Murugan and registrar V Peruvalluthi did not respond to calls and messages by HT.

Hearing a plea filed by NSUI, the high court on October 30 had directed DU to wrap up its probe by November 12. The deadline was given in view of the Lyngdoh committee’s recommendations that say re-elections can be held if a post of any student union office bearer falls vacant within one month of the election results being announced.

“I am expecting to come up with some concrete information by Monday so that we can conclude our ongoing official inquiry against the student by Monday,” Sarao said.

NSUI members, meanwhile, said it should have been done last month. “It’s a matter of shame that such steps are being taken in the last minute to save their faces in court. These things should have been done in September,” said Akshay Lakra, NSUI’s Delhi president. The court will hear the matter on Monday.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018