Festivities to mark Teacher’s Day go digital as students plan online plays, musicals

delhi

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 23:16 IST

From online musical and dance performances to an online play based on the role of the teaching community during the time of Covid-19 pandemic, celebrations to mark the Teacher’s Day on Saturday are taking a digital form this time.

Class 12 student Ryan Suri and the eight-member student organising committee of The Indian School have been planning the festivities since July. “We had to think of online modes of celebrations since we knew that there would be Covid-related restrictions even in September. So far, we have lined up performances by students and even a drama based on the role of teachers in the time of the pandemic,” said Suri, who is also the head boy.

Suri and his team wrote three drafts of the script for the online drama. Since in-person meetings were not possible, the students recorded videos of them rendering the dialogues and compiled those into a single video. “It took a lot of effort. But our teachers kept us going without compromising on our learning. We wanted to create something around that (online classes) with funny references that the teachers would enjoy,” he said.

Principal Tania Joshi said, “Apart from the students’ programmes, we too have planned an online event wherein teachers will get together, play games, and enjoy performances by professional singers. Teachers have worked as corona warriors during these uncertain times.They have risen to the occasion and we are proud of them.”

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also praised government school teachers for their work. He said teachers had “worked above and beyond the call of duty during the Covid-19 pandemic”. The education minister said teachers have been sharing stories of how they connected with students in the absence of smart phones and internet connectivity.

For instance, Sarita Rani Bhardwaj, a government school teacher in Paschim Vihar, used ration delivery and courier service personnel to trace every single student of her class and kept in touch with them through WhatsApp and phone calls.

Sisodia also thanked teachers for their services towards Covid relief work at hunger centres and ration distribution centres. Alok Kumar Mishra, a government school teacher who was deputed at the Narela quarantine centre, said teachers were given multiple roles during the ongoing pandemic.

“From working at hunger relief centres and ration distribution centres to preparing online lesson plans accessible to government school students, teachers have overcome a number of challenges over the past few months,” he said.

Delhi schools also have a tradition of making higher secondary students don the hat of teachers for younger classes for the day, in a symbolic expression of their gratitude towards teachers. This time, such classes will be conducted online.

Isha Jain, a class 12 student at Mount Abu Public School in Rohini, who will be one of the “teachers” on Saturday, said, “We will have interactive activities which will help them become aware of the challenges that teachers face every day. This might help the younger children realise the effort that goes into taking online classes and prompt them to do more to make the process smoother.”

Principal Jyoti Arora said it was important to celebrate the Teacher’s Day, especially during the times of Covid-19. “The way teachers have discharged their duties during the pandemic needs graceful recognition.”