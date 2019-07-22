Fire breaks out on 4th floor of Delhi’s Kidwai Bhawan, no casualties

A minor fire broke out on the fourth floor office of the Kidwai Bhawan at Delhi’s Janpath Road in the early hours of Monday. At least eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot that doused the fire in about two hours.

No casualties were reported.

“No one has been reported injured or caught in the fire. It was a minor fire. The fire may have been started by a short circuit in the electricity meter board in the building. The police will investigate the cause for the fire. The fire was doused within two hours,” said an official of the fire control room.

“By around 11 am, we will complete the cooling operations,” the official added.

Fire officials said they had received a call informing about the fire at 4.45 am.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 07:35 IST