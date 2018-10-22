Fire rages on at Delhi’s Bhalswa landfill site

A fire has been raging at the Bhalswa landfill site since October 20, raising concerns about rising pollution levels in the city.

Delhi’s air quality oscillated between “poor” and “very poor” category Sunday as authorities have warned of days of severe pollution ahead.

The fire at Bhalswa landfill site broke out at 2 pm on October 20, a Delhi Fire Service official said, adding firefighting was still going on at the site.

Three fire tenders are working to douse the blaze, he said.

