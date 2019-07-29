First bicycle-only track in Delhi gets government push

The move to build Delhi’s first elevated bicycle track connecting south and central Delhi has received a push with the public works department (PWD) and Delhi development authority (DDA) holding a series of meetings to fine tune the project.

The six-kilometer track was first announced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2015. While it received in-principle approval from the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) in 2016, the DDA was yet to give a no-objection certificate (NOC).

However, with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this month directing officials to expedite the matters in the project, government officials said there were several rounds of meetings between the two civic agencies have brought the project a step closer to fruition.

In April, the DDA had sought the PWD replies on the details of the land required to build the track and cross-sectional design of the project, especially near the archaeological site (Satpula Drain Bridge).

PWD officials said that the proposal has finally got a breather as they have submitted the revised plan and are hopeful of getting the permission to take forward the project. They said that there were several rounds of meetings between the PWD and DDA officials to discuss the problem areas.

“We have replied to the DDA’s latest observations in the project and are now hopeful that we will get the required clearance from the agency soon,” a PWD official said, requesting anonymity.

A senior DDA official, who is familiar with the project, said the work on the project is “under process”. “We have received PWD’s request for NOC for the project. It is in process,” the official said, who wished not to be named.

“Once the NOC is received from the DDA, the project will be sent to the UTTIPEC and then it will be forwarded to the working group committee headed by principal secretary PWD for estimate sanction and commencement of work. It will take at least a year to construct it,” the Delhi government official said.

The six-kilometre long track will start from Satpula Drain Bridge near Press Enclave Road and will end at Jawahar Lal Nehru (JLN) Stadium at Barapullah elevated road.

One end of the elevated track will start from Satpula Drain Bridge, a weir or water dam. The track will run along the course of the Satpula Drain. It will also be connected with the metro stations in its course.

The Rs 50 crore elevated track will be 20ft wide and will pass through areas such as Sheikh Sarai, Panchsheel Enclave, Siri Fort, Andrews Ganj, Lajpat Nagar, and Defence Colony. For initial 500 metres near Satpula, it will run at ground level and then elevated.

“The gradient of the slope of the track will be kept low so that the cyclists do not face problem in using the facility,” the PWD official said.

The cycle track will be covered so that riders are safe from the elements. There will be cycle kiosks at every 800 meters from where the riders can pick up cycles on rent. Motorised vehicles will not be allowed to ply.

Amit Bhatt, director transport at World Resources Institute (India), said that it was a good initiative to create a dedicated network for non-motorised transport. Such facilities exist in cities like Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Copenhagen.“Across the world, it is successful because it is a part of the overall network of non-motorised transport so here as well it will give desired results if it integrated with the overall network. Besides, its usability should also be checked through the movement pattern of the users in a particular area. The facility will be usable if it is meeting the desired locations of the commuters,” Bhatt said.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 07:56 IST