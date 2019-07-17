Five injured in cylinder blast in Delhi

Five persons including a 5-year-old girl were injured on Wednesday after a cylinder exploded in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar area, police said.

Fire officials said they received a call about the blast around 8.20 a.m.

“Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital. Three persons have been referred to Safdarjung Hospital,” a fire official said.

The injured have been identified as Mohammad Chhotu, 45, Samoa Begum, 40, Mohammad Shahban, 25, Muskan, 5, and Mohammad Sadiq, 24, police said.

“We are trying to find out the exact cause of the cylinder blast. An FIR under appropriate sections is being registered,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Monika Bhardwaj.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 14:27 IST