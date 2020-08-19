e-paper
Former football coach held for stealing phones, wallets from dressing room at JLN stadium

Former football coach held for stealing phones, wallets from dressing room at JLN stadium

delhi Updated: Aug 19, 2020 22:58 IST
Karn Pratap Singh
Karn Pratap Singh
Hindustantimes
         

The Delhi Police Wednesday said they have arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly stealing 12 mobiles phones and wallets (together containing nearly ₹10,000 cash) of the players of Delhi United football club during the Delhi Football league match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in March this year.

The phones and wallets belonged to players from Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Delhi, and were stolen from the dressing room of the stadium on March 13. Of the 12 stolen phones, nine have been recovered from the arrested man, identified as Shekhar Pathak, a former football coach, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said Pathak has told them that he committed the crime to take revenge on a former football player on whose complaint he was removed as coach of that team.

“Pathak told us that when he got to know that the former player is presently associated with Delhi United club, he decided to settle the old score. However, he did not verify whether the player was actually associated with the club. He stole the belongings of the players to take revenge on that person,” Thakur said.

Football Delhi association president Shaji Prabhakaran, however, said the theft had taken place during the senior division game between Delhi United and City FC in March.

“This happened just before we had to close the league because of the (Covid-19) pandemic. They (team management) had the key to the dressing room and we knew it must have been someone from inside the club. But they were blaming Football Delhi,” said Prabhakaran, adding, “I am not aware of who Shekhar Pathak is.”

Aditya Raghav, team manager of Delhi United, said, “After our third league match of the season in March, the team went back into the dressing room. So there are two keys to the dressing room -- one is given to us and the other remains with the office of Football Delhi. Our key was with me and I was in the dugout throughout the match. When we returned, we saw the lock intact and there were no signs of forced entry. But the phones and wallets were stolen. The Football Delhi officials had left the stadium by then.”

“Shekhar Pathak was not involved with us, nor am I aware if he was part of the opposing team,” Raghav said.

During the probe, Thakur said the investigating team checked CCTV cameras and put the stolen phones on surveillance. Recently, one of the phones was switched on and the investigating team caught its user after identifying his location. The person told the police that he had purchased the phone from Pathak but returned it since he did not show its original purchase receipt.

“The person led us to Pathak, who was arrested and his interrogation led to the recovery of nine more stolen phones,” Thakur said.

