Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag’s wife alleges forgery by business partners

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag’s wife Aarti has accused her business partners of forging her signatures to avail of a loan of Rs 4.5 crore, Delhi Police said on Saturday.

Aarti Sehwag alleged her partners in a firm took a loan of Rs 4.5 crore from another company by forging the signatures and later defaulted on the repayment of the loan.

In her complaint, Aarti alleged the two partners influenced the other company by using her husband’s name.

“It was alleged in the complaint that the accused persons did everything without any consent and knowledge of the complainant. The accused forged the complainant’s signature and defaulted on repayment,” said a senior police officer.

Both the accused had issued two post-dated cheques to the firm from which they had taken the loan.

The firm then took the case to court following which the complainant came to know about the loan and later found out that her signature had been forged, police said.

A Delhi police spokesperson confirmed that the police have received a complaint from Aarti.

The officer said a first information report had been registered under sections of cheating and forgery.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 03:44 IST