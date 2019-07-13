From shelter homes to heritage walks: A tale of 13 women

For the past one week, 22- year old Rani has been busy studying the history of Humayun’s tomb. She has been occupied understanding the details of the colours, the patterns on its the walls, and the social life of the time associated with the structure where she would lead her first heritage walk on July 20.

“I do not want to go back to my past. They threw me away as if I was garbage but I want to build my own life and shine like a diamond,” she said recalling the time when she was abandoned by her husband and his family because of her inability to conceive a child.

Rani is one of the 13 women selected from seven government-run shelter homes for a training programme under which they will lead heritage walks and share stories about their neighbourhoods.

The pilot programme, which started on July 6, is being run jointly by the non-profit organizations, Sahapedia and the Business and Community Foundation. The programme will end on July 20 with five walks being led by the trainees. These will be carried out in the Humayun Tomb’s complex, Nizamuddin basti, Old Delhi among others.

“The idea is to give these women a means of livelihood, a platform to voice their journeys and to create awareness among the local residents about the situation of these women and generate support to address the problems faced by them,” Vaibhav Chauhan, secretary of Sahapedia, said.

While Rani is currently living at the Nizamuddin shelter house, another participant Radha, who has grown up on the streets as an orphan, stays at a shelter home in Kalkaji where she earns a meagre income as a caretaker. “I know that the Lotus temple and the Iskcon temple are very popular in the area where I stay. Now I am learning how to narrate their stories properly,” Radha said. “I want the 35 other women in my shelter house to also be able to learn this and earn a livelihood as well,” she added.

As the women gear up to lead heritage walks, learning techniques of historical narration has also got the women interested in the history of the city and look at it differently.

“It is only now that I realise that despite living in Delhi, we do not know the city,” said Nusrat who lives at a shelter house in Sarai Kale Khan. “Whatever little history we have learnt in the past few days makes me very happy and I hope that in future I will be able to earn an income through it,” she added.

“They have lived experience of a neighbourhood, and we are just proposing different methods of narrating the stories to them,” Riya Sarkar, one of the four mentors training the women, said.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 08:45 IST