FSL seeks two months to start fingerprint system

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Rohini, on Monday sought two more months from the Delhi High Court to start operating its brain fingerprinting system , which was recently procured from the United States.

A bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal granted more time to FSL after its director informed said the system had been installed and requisite training was being imparted to lab officials.

The technique called “brain fingerprinting” involves measuring of brain activity in response to different words, phrases or questions.

To each question or phrase, the brain activity measurement can indicate familiarity or ignorance with details of a crime.

On Monday, the court was informed by the Forensic Science Laboratory director that a committee had been constituted to prepare a working procedure manual for the system and guidelines for investigation agencies.

The matter will be now heard on September 27.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 03:29 IST