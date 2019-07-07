Government sets ball rolling for CCTVs in classrooms

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday kick-started one of its flagship projects of installing CCTV cameras in government schools, which would include classrooms, corridors and playgrounds.

“There are many schools in various countries in the world where CCTV cameras are being installed, but perhaps this is the first instance where live feed from every classroom can be accessed by parents through a mobile application,” Kejriwal said after inaugurating the project at a government school in Lajpat Nagar in which 210 cameras have been installed in classrooms, corridors and the playground.

The chief minister said the system will ensure better safety and security of children in the schools.

“There are some mischievous children in schools who disturb other children. Then there are some who skip classes. Now these activities can be curbed. Children will have to maintain discipline and decorum in school,” Kejriwal said at an event in the school where he interacted with parents.

Senior government officials said the project is supposed to cover all government schools in Delhi. Around 1,50,000 cameras are to be installed in all schools taken together. The project is scheduled to be completed by November.

Around 200 schools are supposed to get CCTVs by the end of July.

Some civil groups had raised concerns of surveillance and breach of privacy soon after the project was announced in January 2018, especially regarding cameras in classrooms.

Responding to a petition against the government’s proposal, the Delhi High Court had said in September 2018 that there was “nothing wrong” in having CCTV cameras inside classrooms.

In May 2019, the Supreme Court accepted another plea challenging the CCTV move.

It sought the government’s response against the challenge but refused to pass an interim order on a stay on the government’s decision.

