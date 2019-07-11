Govt school pupil injured as ceiling fan falls on him

A class VII student of a government-run school in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri was injured when a part of the ceiling fan in the classroom fell on his head Wednesday. The incident triggered another standoff between AAP and BJP, with the latter accusing the former of a “multi-crore scam” in the construction of classrooms.

According to a senior Directorate of Education (DoE) official, a part of a ceiling fan fell on the head of the 11-year-old boy during class. “He was rushed to a government hospital and the school staff was with him. The DoE is examining the incident. We will file a police complaint against the contractor if found guilty,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

Soon after, BJP state president Manoj Tiwari held a press conference and demanded an apology from Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia.

“In one of the Delhi government schools, which are supposedly to be world-class institutions, a ceiling fan fell on an innocent child and his skull was fractured in Trilokpuri. Today, a fan has fallen, tomorrow something else may fall on the children but Delhi government is not serious about their security. Sisodia should apologise to the people of Delhi for this incident,” he said.

The school, where the incident took place, recently got new classrooms made. “We have been told by builders that the classrooms could be constructed at the cost of ₹5 lakh but ₹25 lakh were spent on it by the Delhi government. This indicates to a scam,” Tiwari said.

“The government has shifted the child from LBS Hospital to GB Pant hospital. Since morning, the department of education is keeping a close watch on the child’s condition,” said AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Last week, the Delhi BJP had filed a complaint against the AAP with the Lokayukta, alleging misappropriation of funds in construction of classrooms in government schools. The government had denied the allegation.

On Wednesday, the Delhi BJP also accused the AAP government of discriminating against north civic body-run schools, alleging it allocated only a small part of the budget to them. Tiwari alleged that while the Kejriwal government set aside over 23% of the funds allocated to education for 1,033 state-run schools, it gave only 1.4% to the 743 north Delhi municipal corporation schools.

“The Centre gives funds to run municipal schools to all states except Delhi. Tiwari had said he will get funds for MCDs; he should live up to his promise,” Bhardwaj said.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 04:42 IST