Guard foils bank robbery in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar; cops probe link to NFC, Model Town cases

Three robbers opened fire inside Kotak Mahindra Bank in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar on Tuesday afternoon in a bid to rob the bank, police said. The robbers were forced to flee after a security guard at the bank got into a scuffle with them, while customers and bank staffers ran for safety, Meghna Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara), said.

Yadav said the suspects are yet to be identified, but the police are probing if the three men are the same who targeted a family inside their Model Town home on Sunday and are also suspected to have robbed a medical store in New Friends Colony in the early hours of Monday.

The DCP said the robbers fired a round inside the bank, but no one was hurt.

The bank guard later shot at the fleeing robbers but failed to hit them.

The robbery attempt took place between 3pm and 3.15pm, while there were customers inside the Kotak Mahindra bank branch in Krishna Nagar, the DCP said.

“The three robbers were wearing helmets. Two of them were armed with a pistol and entered the bank branch while the thrid man waited outside,” the DCP said, adding that the presence of the third robber was confirmed by the CCTV footage.

“They tried to reach the cash counter, but the armed guard took them on. He was involved in a scuffle with the duo for oneand-a-half minutes, keeping them away from the cash counter. It was at this time that the robbers fired a round which hit the floor,” the DCP said.

She said the firing caused panic as customers and staffers started ducking and running for safety. As the robbers fled the bank without any money, the guard picked up his gun and fired at them, but failed to find his mark. The police were subsequently informed after which a case of robbery was registered at Krishna Nagar police station.

Also Read | Three armed men loot New Friends Colony medical store of Rs 1.2L

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 12:55 IST