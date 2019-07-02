Guruvani:‘A great teacher is critical in school’

What is the biggest professional challenge that you face in your role as a principal?

In the ever-changing dynamics of education, I believe that education must be multi-dimensional to cater to the holistic development of children. The biggest challenge is to devise a curriculum that incorporates both modernity and traditions to raise global citizens equipped to face the travails and tribulations of life.

Once a teacher, always a teacher. Do you agree?

A true teacher is a friend, philosopher and guide who believes in imparting education and spreading knowledge to help learners soar high like falcons in pursuit of their aspirations. He can infuse the elixir of knowledge in the tender minds of students and make them more strong and accomplished to lift their intellectual level of consciousness. He is the builder of students’ future by setting academic foundations in making them the leaders of tomorrow. Thus, every teacher is a complete school.

Success has become an obsession with people of all ages nowadays. Comment.

Being happy is more important than being obsessed with success. Obsession makes one anxious and agitated. The bliss of getting accomplishment from sweat and blood, struggle and toil, from falling and trying again is ecstatic. Obsession should empower one to triumph against all odds. To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment than being obsessed with momentary happiness.

THE SECRET OF GETTING AHEAD IS GETTING STARTED.

What in your view is GenNext’s biggest strength? Which are the key areas of improvement?

Inquisitiveness, innovation, invention of thoughts are the biggest strengths of today’s youth. Creativity and the mastery to achieve and explore are what makes them way ahead. However, the current generation is somewhat too impatient also as it is exposed to readymade stuff available in no time.

Given the diverse needs of today’s youngsters, what emphasis do you put on teacher training?

A great teacher is critical to students’ achievements. A teacher becomes great when she is trained to acquire attributes that supplement the requirements of learners. Thus, a teacher besides certification course must receive professional training in teaching pedagogies and ongoing professional development during her career.

With their vast experience and wisdom how can the elderly contribute to students’ all-round growth and development?

In the present times it is commonly witnessed that the young and old are increasingly segregated with limited opportunities for the two generations to interact. However, if brought together under one umbrella, the two generations can bring new energy, knowledge and enthusiasm to each other. The elders will get an emotional boost and the younger ones will absorb wisdom and courage.

What according to you is the role of media in education?

Media plays an important role in creating awareness and imparting knowledge. Children love to learn new things practically rather than theoretically, so when they see historical serials, scientific documentaries and mythological episodes, they learn a lot.

Tell us about your leisure activities and how you spend time with family and friends?

After a hectic routine, it becomes indispensable to have something to rejuvenate yourself and keep going. I always have two-three good books to keep my neurons active. Some kind of physical exercise is also squeezed in routine. I enjoy spending time with family and friends over a meal or social gatherings.

(Alka Awasthi, principal, Mayoor School, Noida)

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 12:28 IST