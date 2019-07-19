Guruvani: ‘Everyone has to unlearn, relearn’

What is the biggest challenge that you face in your role as a principal?

The greatest challenge as principal is to be able to identify the changing needs of education and to be able to successfully manage change. This involves transforming parental and staff perceptions and habits, student readiness, school routines and programmes, in fact every aspect of school life.

Once a teacher always a teacher, do you agree?

Well once a teacher, always a teacher – At vacation, at home or at work a teacher always spots something of his/ her interest.

Success has become an obsession with people of all ages nowadays? Comment.

Necessity drives people to chase success. The imbalance between demand and supply in every walk of life has resulted in this phenomenon. In a nation where 99% is the cut off for admission, what can we expect but this insane pursuit of “success.” So is it with job opportunities.

What in your view is GenNext’s biggest strength? Which are the key areas of improvement?

Gen Next is smart, technologically savvy, driven, honest in relationships, straightforward in its views and promising in every way. However, perfection as a concept does not exist, so improvement in every field is possible – specially in the use of social media.

What emphasis do you put on teacher training?

Teacher training is priority number one. Today, with rapid changes in the world, industry, technology, global economy and politics, everything is in a state of flux. Everyone has to unlearn and relearn and teachers are no exception.

What is the role of the elderly?

The elderly hold the moral compass before youth. Their guidance is invaluable, specially in an increasingly dehumanised society where technology is alienating and isolating the young.

What according to you is the role of media in education?

The media is an ideal partner for education. Education should deal with real life. Real life case studies are at the centre of good reporting – be it financial, corporate, legal or in international relations related matters. It is when the media becomes partisan, or wavers from its true calling – i.e. to present the Truth as it is, unafraid and bold, that it stands to do a great disservice to students.

Tell us about your leisure activities and how you spend time with family and friends?

My leisure time is limited, but I try to use it wisely to rejuvenate myself. I enjoy walks, movies and music. I read extensively – 4 to 5 newspapers and watch excellent news channels because I like keeping abreast of latest developments in all walks of life. On a good day I like to read a book, but this is largely reserved for vacations. I am an art aficionado and follow a friends daily online art appreciation inputs. I value family and friends and just enjoy being available, spending time with them whenever possible.

Amita Mishra, principal, DPS International School, Saket

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 14:51 IST