Guruvani: ‘I love my role as nurturer of children’

Neeti C. Kaushik, Mount Olympus School, Malibu Towne, Sec-47, Gurugram

Name the book that has inspired you the most.

Quite a few books have inspired me but if I were to name one, it has to be Vedanta: The Treatise by A Parthasarathy. The book discusses the ancient philosophy of Vedanta. It presents a scientific way of thinking. I feel it is a guide to thinking rather than knowing. It is a thought-provoking book on the human mind. It gives us a way of life to awaken the higher self.

You have an energy consuming job. How do you stay fit? Or what is your fitness mantra?

I believe my good karmas have made me a teacher. As I love my role as a nurturer, I couldn’t have asked for more. I am blessed to be surrounded by mini gods and goddess each day of my life. Children are happy, unpretentious and impeccable. They are selfless and don’t love you just for your position. Their love is unconditional. A smile and a hug from them make my day and keep me effervescent and agile. Besides love from children, it is discipline that helps me stay fit.

Principals are often portrayed as stern, tough, no-nonsense persons. What is your softer side? How often do you manifest this softer side of yours?

Based on my experience as a student amid principals, I admired one of my principals, Vani Sharma, who was approachable and made us feel cared for and who could sense what a child was going through. Ma’am has been my idol. I always wanted to be a principal just like her and follow her warm and down-to-earth approach.

What according to you is the essence of education? What’s your advice to students?

“Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all.” I want my students to inculcate the value of gratitude, to be able to appreciate the gifts they possess. A sense of gratitude helps an individual to stay grounded. Besides this, I would motivate students to be disciplined and be good human beings first. Only in rare cases does a disciplined person remain far from success. “Strive to be the best of human beings and the universe will conspire to make your dreams come true.”

If given a choice, which award would you yearn for outside your profession?

Gratitude is the only feeling I have to express to God for all my achievements. I have always tried to maintain a balance between my personal and professional life. However, outside my profession I only yearn to get the Best Mom award from my son.

How do you think your childhood shaped your personality?

I am grateful to God for blessing me with a father who motivated me to dream big and my mother who had her subtle ways of delivering great learning for everyday life that enables me to live in a disciplined manner today. Mine was a happy childhood with fond memories. I will remain grateful to my parents and elders for laying strong foundations, for teaching me to prioritise and ensure balance in life.

How would you describe yourself as a student?

I was always a sincere student, interested in studies, self-motivated towards my duties and responsibilities as a student. I would devote four hours to self-study daily.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 10:41 IST