HC refuses to entertain plea against ICAI’s decision to transfer money to PM CARES Fund

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan heard the matter through video conferencing and while refusing to entertain the plea, said how a PIL can be filed when the members of ICAI were not aggrieved by the transfer of funds.

delhi Updated: Aug 26, 2020 15:04 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
Earlier, the Delhi High Court had rejected a PIL seeking directions to bring the PM CARES fund under the ambit of Right to Information (RTI) Act for more transparency.
Earlier, the Delhi High Court had rejected a PIL seeking directions to bring the PM CARES fund under the ambit of Right to Information (RTI) Act for more transparency.
         

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the decision of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to transfer Rs 15 crore to the PM CARES Fund.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan heard the matter through video conferencing and while refusing to entertain the plea, said how a PIL can be filed when the members of ICAI were not aggrieved by the transfer of funds.

The court later asked the petitioner Navneet Chaturvedi to either withdraw the matter or face dismissal with cost, so the counsel for the petitioner then decided to withdraw the plea and the court dismissed it as withdrawn.

The petition claimed that the decision was taken by the ICAI on a request made by the then Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

If the members of ICAI are not opposing the decision of contribution towards the PM Cares fund, then what are the grounds for a PIL, the bench said while raising contention of the petitioner.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had rejected a PIL seeking directions to bring the PM CARES fund under the ambit of Right to Information (RTI) Act for more transparency.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

