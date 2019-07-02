Heatwave persists, but drizzle likely today, may bring mercury down in Delhi

Heatwave conditions continued in the national capital for the second consecutive day on Monday with the day temperature settling at 41.6 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal.

The minimum at 30 degrees C was three notches above normal. The heat, coupled with high humidity, was such that it broke the peak power demand records in the history of the capital.

Heatwave conditions also prevailed at Palam weather station, which recorded 43.4 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal. The Ayanagar station recorded 43.8 degrees C, seven notches above normal.

Residents can expect relief on Tuesday, when the mercury is likely to dip by a degree or two, on account of moisture-laden easterly winds forming over the Bay of Bengal that are travelling to the plains.

“The capital can expect drizzles on Tuesday, which may pull down the temperature below 40 degrees C. Between July 3 and July 5, there is a possibility of light rain, which may bring down the day temperature even further,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Senior officials said the southwest monsoon is expected to hit Delhi on July 7. Such high temperatures in June-end are unusual. This year, monsoon has been delayed and rains have been evading Delhi, causing the mercury to shoot up to seven notches above normal in Palam.

The heat index — the combined effect of humidity and temperature — has been rising adding to the discomfort levels. On Tuesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 39 and 30 degrees C, respectively.

