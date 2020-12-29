Historysheeter, wife shot at in outer Delhi; cops suspect personal enmity

delhi

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 23:53 IST

Unidentified gunmen shot and injured a 39-year-old man, previously involved in cases of rape and illegal possession of arms, his wife, and another man in outer Delhi’s Bakhtawarpur, near Alipur on Sunday afternoon.

Police identified the victims by their first names as 39-year-old Naveen (alias Narender), his wife 35-year-old Sangeeta and 30-year-old Pushkar. Police believe that Naveen was the target and that it was a fallout of personal enmity.

The couple, police said, are residents of Model Town and were in Bakhtawarput to service their car at Pushkar’s centre.

According to the police, they received a call around 3.30pm reporting that some people have been injured during “indiscriminate firing” at the centre. A police team that reached the spot found that three people had been rushed to hospital.

“While Naveen was hit by three bullets in his back and abdomen, his wife was hit by one bullet on her knee. Pushkar sustained two bullet injuries in his hip and leg,” said a police officer who did not wish to be named.

The officer said, as told by witnesses and locals the couple was attacked when they had come to the shop for the servicing of their Tata Safari car. “This was when four men arrived in another car. Some of them got out of the car and started firing on the couple in which the owner of the workshop was also hit by a bullet. At least 6-8 rounds were fired,” said a police officer who did not wish to be named.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said that the condition of the injured persons is stable so far. “They are undergoing treatment. We have found that Naveen has past criminal record and was previously arrested in two cases of Arms Act and for rape. Prima facie the attacks looks like fallout of personal enmity. We are in process of recording statements of the injured and a case of attempt to murder is being registered. Efforts to identify the attackers are being made,” Sharma said.

Police said crime and forensic teams that were rushed to the spot recovered six empty rounds from the spot. Police are also checking CCTV footages from the area to establish the sequence of incident and identify the car that the attackers had used.