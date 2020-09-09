‘Honey trapped’ man escapes in time; former home guard personnel, two others arrested

delhi

A businessman (38), who had recently befriended a woman on an online dating platform, found himself trapped by a gang of four that threatened to implicate him in a fake rape case if he did not cough up Rs 5 lakh in cash, the Delhi Police said.

The victim managed to give his extortionists a slip from outer Delhi’s Rohini on Sunday. He went to the nearest police station, at Budh Vihar, and sought help that led to the arrest of two men and a woman in the “honey trap” case.

However, a suspect is still absconding. “One of the arrested suspects, Sunil Kumar Pal (40), is a former home guard personnel. He was charged with two similar offences in the past,” said PK Mishra, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Rohini, Delhi Police.

“The arrested woman, Seema, also was involved in a honey trap case in 2017,” said the DCP.

The victim rents out computer printers and lives with his family in Rohini. “A few months ago, he came across a woman, Jyoti, on a dating application (app). Soon, they became friends,” said the DCP.

Jyoti requested the victim for a job a week ago, as she was allegedly facing financial hardships. “He agreed to offer her a sales executive’s job in his business,” said the DCP.

On Sunday, Jyoti allegedly proposed a get together to celebrate the occasion of her finding a job. The man drove to Rithala Metro station, where he met Jyoti and her friend Seema (35).

“They went to a rented flat in Sector 5, Rohini, to ‘celebrate the occasion’. Soon , Seema left on some pretext and returned with two men. The four persons started demanding Rs 5 lakh in cash from the victim and threatened to implicate him in a fake rape case if he did not pay up,” the DCP added.

But unlike many other previous similar cases, the victim managed to give his extortionists a slip and went to the nearest Budh Vihar police station.

“We launched a technical surveillance and arrested three of the four suspects on Monday. But Jyoti is still absconding,” said the DCP.

The gang would be on the prowl on dating apps to lure rich and vulnerable men and extort money by blackmailing them with fake rape cases, he added.