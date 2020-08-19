Hotels to open in Delhi; weekly markets on a trial basis, but not gyms, yoga centres

delhi

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 23:59 IST

The Delhi government on Wednesday allowed hotels to resume operations and weekly markets to open on a trial basis, but continued the ban on gymnasiums and yoga centres in the national capital.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the state disaster management authority (SDMA), helmed by lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal and attended by vice-chairperson chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, among others. Hotels and weekly markets will be opening in the city after a gap of nearly five months.

Kejriwal said the decision will boost Delhi’s economy, which saw a steep slump during the three-month nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“The Covid-19 situation in Delhi is much better now. The economy of Delhi has to be brought back on track. For that, we had proposed the opening of all hotels in Delhi, which was rejected by the Central government earlier. We requested Centre again and we are happy that the proposal was finally approved on Wednesday. Now, all hotels in Delhi will open, while weekly markets will be opened on a trial basis. However, everyone must exercise precautions and follow social distancing,” Kejriwal said.

Senior government officials said the opening of hotels and weekly markets shall be prohibited in containment zones and an order notifying the SDMA decisions will be issued soon.

Hotel groups and associations were enthused by the lifting of restrictions and said coupled with the Delhi government’s July 30 decision to do away with the night curfew (imposed between 10pm and 5am), it would help attract more customers.

According to the Delhi government, the hotel industry in the capital contributes 8% of the state’s gross domestic product and employs nearly four lakh people. Weekly markets, the government said, provide employment to nearly five lakh poor families.

Hotels, gyms and yoga centres were allowed to open across the country from June 8 under the Central government’s unlock 3.0 guidelines issued on May 30. But in Delhi, these services remained prohibited as a preventive measure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The Delhi government had first sent a proposal to open hotels and weekly markets to L-G Baijal on July 30. The LG, however, struck it down saying that the Covid-19 situation continues to be “fragile” in Delhi and the threat is still “far from over”.

On August 6, the government sent the proposal again, this time adding the demand to allow gyms and yoga centres to open as well, but the L-G did not respond. Instead, he scheduled the SDMA meeting on Wednesday.

While hotels will now open in Delhi, senior government officials said a decision on opening gyms and yoga centres will be taken “at a later stage” by the SDMA. Weekly markets are likely to be allowed to operate on a trial basis for a week or 10 days.

“The L-G was of the view that the economic activities should be opened up in a phased manner. It was also pointed out that even though the Covid-19 situation has somewhat stabilised, Delhi is still witnessing around 1,033 fresh cases on average every day,” an official who attended the SDMA meeting said, on condition of anonymity.

Senior government officials said the health department is likely to issue a standard operating procedure for all hotels to follow, which will mostly be a reiteration of the guidelines issued by the Central government on June 4.

Shwetank Singh, vice-president, development and asset management, InterGlobe Hotels, said the hotels in the state had been under immense stress for the longest time, while those in NCR cities such as Gurugram and Faridabad have reopened and returned to normal functioning.

“We are in the process of installing MERV 13 air filters in our hotels to avoid the spread through the HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems. We have installed plexiglas shields at check-in desks and all our staff members will wear masks and gloves throughout the day. Sanitizer dispensers will be installed at all touchpoints. While making rounds of the premises and visiting quarantined guest floors as well as during guest interactions, our staff members will wear full PPE kits,” he said.

Sandeep Khandelwal, chairman, Delhi hotels and restaurant’s owner’s association (DHROA) said the decision to open hotels will give life to 3,000 budget hotels in the city. “We now request the Delhi government to help our industry recover from the losses by giving relaxations and deferments in fixed charges of electricity bills, house tax, hotel licences and fire norms,” he said.

Rohit Arora, area general manager, The Park New Delhi, said the hotel has introduced a gold-certified program - S.H.I.E.L.D. “Every team member has undergone mandatory hygiene, safety, sanitization and social distancing training. We have adopted a more stringent approach towards our sanitisation and hygiene standards. All government protocols will be followed,” he said.