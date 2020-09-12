Increased vigil, more security as Metro goes back to normal operations

delhi

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 23:38 IST

Delhi Metro, xx days after its graded reopening and more than five months after being forced shut owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, resumed normal services on all its lines on Saturday.

On Saturday, data suggested, at least 152,845 people took a ride on the Metro system — which is 23,959 people more than Friday’s total passenger count.

The acid test, Metro officials however said, will be on Monday, when the office crowd pours in during the rush hours and the social distancing and other security norms put in place as part of SoP is tested.

Hindustan Times on Saturday travelled through multiple corridors of the system to see if Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was prepared to manage the increase in passenger load, now that all its lines were fully functional.

At 6am on Saturday, when the gates were thrown open for passengers, the attendence in many Metro stations was thin.

The crowd, however, started picking up within a few hours, resulting in queues forming outside some stations by xx (time), as passengers waited patiently to get their temperature checked, their hands sanitised and their baggage sterilised before being allowed entry. By evening, the rush had died down with stations and trains witnessing a steady influx of passengers.

Metro and security staff were seen rationing passengers in queues outside station premises to ensure minimal crowding while making sure all social distancing norms were adhered to.

Shikha Sharma, a passenger who was travelling from Mayur Vihar Phase-1 interchange station to INA on the Pink Line, said that while there were a “decent number” of passengers waiting for trains on the platform, the crowd inside trains were still thinly spread, which left enough space for everyone to be seated.

“I was apprehensive about the safety and the frequency of trains. But the service was regular, which gave passengers the confidence to skip a train or two, which they felt were crowded,” said Sharma.

Compared to last week, a larger number of Metro officials and security personnel were spotted on the station premises on Saturday — a move officials claimed was put in place to tackle the expected additional rush.

The newly created flying squad of the Delhi Metro was also seen moving in and out of trains to ensure that people were wearing masks at all times.

“It is a weekend and since the Airport Express Line, which was opened on Saturday, does not usually have a very large footfall, we anticipated the ridership to be somewhat similar or probably a little lower than yesterday (Friday). The true test will be from Monday and we are prepared,” said a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson on Saturday.