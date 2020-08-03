India’s Covid-19 testing crosses 2 crore mark: ICMR

delhi

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 13:01 IST

India has crossed the 2 crore mark of Covid-19 testing across the country on Sunday after 3,81,027 samples were tested yesterday.

A total of 2,02,02,858 samples for Covid-19 were tested across the country as of Sunday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today.

“The total number of Covid-19 samples tested up to August 02 is 2,02,02,858 including 3,81,027 samples tested yesterday,” said the ICMR in a bulletin shared on Twitter.

India’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 18 lakh mark with 52,972 positive cases and 771 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The total Covid-19 cases stand at 18,03,696 including 5,79,357 active cases, 11,86,203 cured/discharged/migrated, and 38,135 deaths,” said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)