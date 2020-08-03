e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / India’s Covid-19 testing crosses 2 crore mark: ICMR

India’s Covid-19 testing crosses 2 crore mark: ICMR

A total of 2,02,02,858 samples for Covid-19 were tested across the country as of Sunday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today.

delhi Updated: Aug 03, 2020 13:01 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
New Delhi
Health care staff taking swap test of the residents of Dindoshi at Goregaon during Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai.
Health care staff taking swap test of the residents of Dindoshi at Goregaon during Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

India has crossed the 2 crore mark of Covid-19 testing across the country on Sunday after 3,81,027 samples were tested yesterday.

A total of 2,02,02,858 samples for Covid-19 were tested across the country as of Sunday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today.

“The total number of Covid-19 samples tested up to August 02 is 2,02,02,858 including 3,81,027 samples tested yesterday,” said the ICMR in a bulletin shared on Twitter.

India’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 18 lakh mark with 52,972 positive cases and 771 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The total Covid-19 cases stand at 18,03,696 including 5,79,357 active cases, 11,86,203 cured/discharged/migrated, and 38,135 deaths,” said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)

tags
top news
‘His blessings first’: Why Ayodhya’s Hanumangarhi temple is first on PM Modi’s itinerary
‘His blessings first’: Why Ayodhya’s Hanumangarhi temple is first on PM Modi’s itinerary
‘Saddened by three-language formula in NEP 2020’: Tamil Nadu CM
‘Saddened by three-language formula in NEP 2020’: Tamil Nadu CM
SII gets nod for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate’s Phase 2 and 3 human trials
SII gets nod for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate’s Phase 2 and 3 human trials
Bihar CM expresses displeasure at IPS officer’s quarantine order
Bihar CM expresses displeasure at IPS officer’s quarantine order
‘Proud to have such a brother’: Priyanka’s emotional message for Rahul on Raksha Bandhan
‘Proud to have such a brother’: Priyanka’s emotional message for Rahul on Raksha Bandhan
Delhi violence: Tahir Hussain admits to his role, says report
Delhi violence: Tahir Hussain admits to his role, says report
Sushant Singh Rajput case probe in right direction: Anil Deshmukh
Sushant Singh Rajput case probe in right direction: Anil Deshmukh
Watch: 82-year-old woman to break 28-year-long fast with Ram temple ‘prasad’
Watch: 82-year-old woman to break 28-year-long fast with Ram temple ‘prasad’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In