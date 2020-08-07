International passengers can now apply for exemption from quarantine online

delhi

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:28 IST

Passengers arriving at the Delhi airport in international flights can now fill their mandatory self-declaration forms online instead of queuing at the airport. Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the airport operator, on Friday said it has developed “AIR SUVIDHA”—a portal where passengers can fill the form and even apply for an exemption from mandatory institutional quarantine. The exemption from quarantine will, however, be awarded in case of special provisions only, officials said.

DIAL said the forms available at AIR SUVIDHA, a first-of-its-kind portal, have been developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of External Affairs and Governments of various states and union territories.

“As per MoCA guidelines, this facility will be available for all international passengers arriving August 8 onwards. AIR SUVIDHA will help make passengers’ journey more convenient and comfortable in a contactless way, as they won’t have to fill up physical copies of the forms on arrival,” DIAL said.

It said, “With India establishing air bubbles with several countries, the number of international arrivals is likely to go up. This new online self-declaration and quarantine exemption portal will prove to be beneficial for government officials. They can take swift, informed decision on granting exemptions as well as find out how healthy the passengers are,” the airport operator said.

However, the exemption from institutional quarantine will be considered only if a passenger falls under one of five categories—pregnancy, death in the family, serious illness, accompanied by children below 10 years and tested negative for Covid-19 via a recent RT-PCR test.

Those seeking exemption under the five categories will need to fill up an e-form on the Delhi airport website—www.newdelhiairport.in—and submit supporting documents, including a copy of their passports, at least 72 hours before boarding their flight, DIAL said. However, there is no such time-bound mandate for passengers filling the self-declaration form, it said.

“All applications will be routed to the respective state government depending upon the first port of arrival. Similarly, all self-declaration applications will be routed to Airport Health Organization (APHO), under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. A copy of approval or rejection of exemption requests on specific grounds will be emailed to the passengers. Those who are to be exempted from mandatory institutional quarantine can show the same at the transfer area after landing, and walk out hassle-free. This process would not only help flyers, but also the authorities to complete the requisite formalities faster, and reduce congestion,” DIAL said.

Usha Padhee, joint secretary, MoCA, said the e-platform prepared by DIAL will be used by all airports in the country and will help the states/health authorities to fast-track the process of clearances for international arrivals.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL, said having an approved exemption form will not only ease the quarantine process but also mitigate the problem of inordinate delays while passengers queue up for the quarantine process.

Further, passengers can also avoid the hassle of the filling physical copies of the self-declaration twice, he said.