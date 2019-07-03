International School Award by the British Council goes to Red Roses Public School

International School Award by the British Council

The British Council conferred the International School Award on Red Roses Public School, Saket, for the third time in succession. It was a moment of pride for the school.

The school has completed seven international activities integrated with the curriculum in collaboration with its partner schools Nishat Jute Mills Adarsha Bidyalaya, Bangladesh and Birla Public School, Doha.

As “Work locally and think globally” is a guiding principle of the 21st century, the students took up an activity called “Knowledge about Flags.” They also participated in an activity called Global Cuisine with delicacies like Japanese Sushi, Chinese noodles and spring rolls, Italian pizza and pasta and idli-sambhar dal makhani and fried rice from India. The community feast was prepared by parents and presented by students dressed in attire of the country they represented. Students discussed the major environmental issue of plastic pollution at an event titled Delaminating the Earth. The discussions were held through video-conferencing. The activity “Le Tourism” explored the heritage and tourist sites of France and Quebec in Canada. Children also raised awareness about human trafficking. They got familiar with the currencies in India, Germany, Singapore and Australia.

In the cultural activity, students compared festivals: Holi to Tomatino in Spain, Basant Panchami to Hariraya of Indonesia and Buddha Poornima to Poya of Sri Lanka.

Mock Elections

Adarsh Public School, Bali Nagar, conducted a mock election to teach students about the election process.

It was intended as a teaching-learning tool. Prior to the election, students formed parties and young party leaders conducted campaigns. They delivered speeches to enlighten voters about the election process and motivate them to choose their representative. Every political party had its manifesto. The young leaders made promises and tried to attract voters. Principal Prashant Sahgal started the formal voting process and then students cast their votes in the Hall of Hope. Voting took place with the polling officers supervising it. Shiksha Vikas Political Party won the election with a majority of votes, leaving behind the Adarshian Students’ Political Party as the opposition.

Celebrating Art

Mata Jai Kaur Public School, Ashok Vihar, hosted a Spic Macay programme to allow students to appreciate Indian and world heritage.

Renowned Kuchipudi maestros, Padamshri Guru Dr Jayarama Rao and guru Dr Vanashree Rao were the guest performers. They were accompanied by R Keshavam on mridangam and Anna Durai on the violin. K Venketeshwaram captivated all with his rendition. The Kuchipudi duo enthralled everyone with their lecture and demonstration. In an interactive session, students appreciated the history of classical dance. Dr Jayrama Rao enacted the life of Lord Krishna from the Mahabharata and articulated the relationship between Nataraja and Lord Shiva. He spoke about the movements used in classical dance forms and yoga. He also said that age is just a number and a state of mind and talked about techniques of building stamina which is necessary for healthy living. The Jai Kaurians enquired about the difference between dance forms such as Kathak and Kuchipudi. They enjoyed the Hasta Mudras demonstrated by the performers.

In her address, principal Rashmi Mehta emphasised on the significance of dance and other art forms. Mementos were presented to the guest artists. This event left the audience enthralled.

Investiture Ceremony

Vikas Bharati Public School, Rohini, conducted its investiture ceremony.

Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality. An investiture ceremony is held not just to confer a position but also to create role models.

The ceremony began with an invocation by students. School chairman Anoop Solanki conferred badges on the new office-bearers. Then vice principal Meenu Arora administered oaths to them. The members promised to discharge their duties with integrity, sincerity, devotion and dedication.

Head boy Tushar Dahiya and head girl Akshita Sharma, both of Class 12, delivered a speech promising a change for the better. They said they would try to inculcate the values of sincerity and discipline. The chairman congratulated the students and emphasised on the need for successful leadership and setting high standards of ethics.

Principal Shali Jacob also congratulated the students, urging them to embrace challenges and serve. Senior teacher Neha Sharma proposed the vote of thanks.

International Yoga Day

SLS DAV Public School, Mausam Vihar, celebrated International Yoga Day on its premises.

It is a matter of pride for Indians that our ancient art of keeping the mind and body fit has been appreciated worldwide. India is a land of several such treasures and we are glad to have shared one of the best among them with the world. It is astonishing how this age old way of healing mind, body and soul still works. Yoga practitioners urge people to include yoga in their daily routine. The reason behind recognising a particular day as International Yoga Day is to emphasise the importance of embedding it in our life. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfillment, harmony between man and nature; holistic approach to health and well being. It is not about exercise but to discover a sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature.

Many students, parents, teachers and the principal performed yoga exercises in the morning. Yoga expert Smarika from the Art of Living Foundation conducted the main yoga session. The session began by introducing everyone to the importance of yoga. Students demonstrated yoga exercises which were applauded by one and all. In the end, the principal proposed the vote of thanks.

Breast Cancer Awareness Drive

Evergreen Public School, Vasundhara Enclave, in collaboration with Sarthak Shikha Samiti and National Cancer Prevention Institute of Research organised a two- day breast cancer awareness workshop at Primary Nagar Nigam School in Geeta Colony.

Breast cancer cases are on the rise among Indian women, primarily because of low awareness and late detection. As the subject is still taboo, women from underprivileged sections stay away from screening sessions, leading to increased mortality rate. The school decided to do its bit in helping these women come forward and talk about their health concerns. Students accompanied by teacher Payal Gupta visited the nearby Safeda Basti and educated residents about the causes, symptoms and treatment of breast cancer. The young crusaders of love and compassion motivated them to come forward for a screening session the next day. The workshop and screening session was a grand success as the ladies from the slum shed their inhibitions and came forward in large numbers to attend the camp. Former East Delhi mayor Neema Bhagat and Rotary Club members Sunita Gehrotra and Renuka Jha appreciated the initiative taken by the school.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 12:29 IST