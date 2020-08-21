e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Jamia violence: NHRC report does not give clean chit to anyone, says HC

Jamia violence: NHRC report does not give clean chit to anyone, says HC

The court was hearing a bunch of pleas, seeking various reliefs including a court-monitored special investigation team (SIT) probe into the violence on the campus.

delhi Updated: Aug 22, 2020 00:41 IST
Richa Banka
Richa Banka
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Security guards at Jamia Millia Islamia University wearing protective face masks as a precautionary measure against coronavirus infection, in New Delhi. (Photo: Burhaan Kinu/ HT)
Security guards at Jamia Millia Islamia University wearing protective face masks as a precautionary measure against coronavirus infection, in New Delhi. (Photo: Burhaan Kinu/ HT)
         

Quoting the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) report on the Jamia Millia Islamia violence in December 2019, the Delhi high court on Friday observed that the police action was not done in a professional manner and the report “does not give a clean chit to anyone”.

The court was hearing a bunch of pleas, seeking various reliefs including a court-monitored special investigation team (SIT) probe into the violence on the campus.

Violence has broken out on the varsity campus on December 15 during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Police were accused of entering the campus and assaulting students. At least 10 vehicles were torched allegedly by protesters. The Jamia students had said that they were not involved in the violence and that their peaceful march was hijacked by outsiders.

Also read: A blow-by-blow account of Jamia protest in last 24 hrs over Citizenship Act

A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Prateek Jalan made these observations after the additional solicitor general (ASG) Aman Lekhi said the NHRC report itself states that the protests were not peaceful.

“The protest was a mask for something far more grave and serious. There has to be an intelligence inquiry,” the ASG contended while adding that “calling the entry of police into the campus illegal and mala fide just because the students inside the campus were from minority community is completely untenable”.

To this, justice Jalan said, “But the NHRC report also states that the entire police action was not handled very professionally. It doesn’t give a clean chit to anyone”.

The ASG replied, “However, it does not say that police action as a whole was unnecessary.” Lekhi, while opposing the pleas seeking compensation and registration of FIRs against the police officers, said the police action was warranted.

Reading from the NHRC report, ASG Lekhi said the report mentions that protesters hurled stones at the police, damaged public property and blocked traffic movement. He said the report also mentions that protesters were not as peaceful as they claimed to be and there was an influx of outsiders on the campus. As such, police action was necessary.

He said the report also stated that there was a law and order problem and that the students were influenced by politicians and local leaders. He also blamed the university for not informing the police about prior incidents.

Following arguments, the court adjourned the matter for further hearing to August 28.

tags
top news
China tells Pakistan it opposes ‘unilateral’ steps that complicate situation in Kashmir
China tells Pakistan it opposes ‘unilateral’ steps that complicate situation in Kashmir
WHO hopes Covid-19 can be over in two years, chief Tedros says
WHO hopes Covid-19 can be over in two years, chief Tedros says
‘Facebook denounces hate and bigotry’, says its India chief amid content row
‘Facebook denounces hate and bigotry’, says its India chief amid content row
AIIMS forensic team to analyze Sushant Singh Rajput case reports, give medico-legal opinion
AIIMS forensic team to analyze Sushant Singh Rajput case reports, give medico-legal opinion
India records highest recoveries, nears Covid-19 peak
India records highest recoveries, nears Covid-19 peak
Railways scrap tender for Vande Bharat trains month after getting bids from Chinese JV
Railways scrap tender for Vande Bharat trains month after getting bids from Chinese JV
New satellite imagery suggests China is building military infrastructure opposite Lipulekh
New satellite imagery suggests China is building military infrastructure opposite Lipulekh
Watch: Emmanuel Macron greets Angela Merkel with ‘Namaste’ amid Covid crisis
Watch: Emmanuel Macron greets Angela Merkel with ‘Namaste’ amid Covid crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In