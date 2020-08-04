e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / JNU gets funding of ₹455 crore for new buildings, e-learning

JNU gets funding of ₹455 crore for new buildings, e-learning

delhi Updated: Aug 04, 2020 23:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday said it had received a funding of ₹455.02 crore for the construction of new academic buildings, hostels, and research centres, among others, under the Union ministry of human resources development (MHRD)’s higher education funding agency (HEFA).

The HEFA was established in 2017. It offers infrastructure loans to educational institutions which the institutions have to pay back. Previously, institutions were getting government grants for the expansion of infrastructure.

This statement comes two weeks after Hindustan Times reported that the ministry was in favour of approving projects of approximately ₹450 crore in the JNU and these included five new hostel blocks, a building for its management school, another for an advanced animal research facility and an incubation centre.

JNU vice-chancellor N Jagadesh Kumar Wednesday said the funds allotted by HEFA will be used for various projects such as hostels and “academic complex buildings for the School of Engineering, Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management & Entrepreneurship, trans disciplinary academic research, advanced animal research facility, advanced instrumentation research facility, incubation centre for start-up companies, special centre for e-learning, lecture hall complex and the setting up of an integrated and unified education system”.

The special centre for e-learning will offer online degree programmes to students who could not be admitted to JNU, registrar Pramod Kumar later said in a statement. “These students can still benefit from the expertise of JNU faculty,” he said.

The JNU teachers’ association (JNUTA), however, opposed the move. “This is a replacement of public funding for infrastructure development with loans, the terms of which cannot possibly be better than grants where no repayment obligation exists. Furthermore, a part of this financing will also be directed towards making JNU the instrument of helping the government shirk its responsibility to invest in making education accessible to all -- by promoting online education and falsely selling the idea that it is a substitute for regular teaching and learning,” JNUTA said.

top news
‘Political absurdity’: India roasts Imran Khan over Pakistan’s new ‘political map’
‘Political absurdity’: India roasts Imran Khan over Pakistan’s new ‘political map’
‘Like an earthquake’: Huge explosion rips through Beirut captured on video
‘Like an earthquake’: Huge explosion rips through Beirut captured on video
Raj Thackeray lauds Centre for legal battle for Ram temple and building ‘consensus’
Raj Thackeray lauds Centre for legal battle for Ram temple and building ‘consensus’
Governor approves CBI probe in Sushant death case amid Bihar-Maharashtra turf war
Governor approves CBI probe in Sushant death case amid Bihar-Maharashtra turf war
‘Dream close to my heart getting fulfilled’: LK Advani on Ram temple event
‘Dream close to my heart getting fulfilled’: LK Advani on Ram temple event
BJP sarpanch injured in militant attack in Kashmir
BJP sarpanch injured in militant attack in Kashmir
Massive blast shakes Lebanon’s capital Beirut, hundreds injured
Massive blast shakes Lebanon’s capital Beirut, hundreds injured
Ayodhya: At new masjid site, youngsters speak on entire saga | Ground Report
Ayodhya: At new masjid site, youngsters speak on entire saga | Ground Report
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In