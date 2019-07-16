Kailash Gahlot given charge of environment ministry in Delhi cabinet reshuffle

The Delhi Cabinet has witnessed a reshuffle with the environment portfolio, which was earlier with minister Imran Hussain, being transferred to minister Kailash Gahlot.

Officials in chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office on Monday attributed the cabinet rejig to the “increasing court cases” pertaining to the environment, forest and wildlife department.

“This was done on the direction of the chief minister in order to bring synergy between the environment, transport and law departments. At present, Gahlot holds the transport and law portfolios — both of which are now inter-related with environment given that pollution levels are alarming in the city,” said a senior official in the CMO.

With this notification, which was issued on behalf of Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal, Gahlot will now hold as many as six cabinet portfolios including revenue, administrative reforms and information

technology.

Minister Imran Hussain, on the other hand, will now handle two portfolios — food and supplies and election.

