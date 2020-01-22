e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Delhi News / Kejriwal holds roadshows in Purvanchali stronghold

Kejriwal holds roadshows in Purvanchali stronghold

delhi Updated: Jan 22, 2020 20:48 IST
Abhishek Dey
Abhishek Dey
Hindustantimes
         

“Your party affiliation does not matter, this election vote for a better future… Cast your vote for better schools, better hospitals and cheaper electricity…,” announced Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, addressing a public gathering at Badli, flanked by security officials on all sides, on Wednesday.

The party chief took out two roadshows on Wednesday — Badli and Adarsh Nagar assembly segments, and the other covering Shastri Nagar and Krishna Nagar assembly constituencies — that are trans-Yamuna regions and localities in the northern peripheries of the city. Both areas have a significant population of migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, popularly referred to as the Purvanchalis.

The leader was joined by hundreds of supporters, two days after he led a massive roadshow in urban locations such as Connaught Place that had prevented him from filing his nomination papers that day. He eventually filed his papers from New Delhi Assembly constituency on Tuesday.

“Even if you are supporter of any other party whom you may have voted for in the Lok Sabha polls, I appeal to you to vote for the AAP in the assembly polls,” Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

The party also organised public gatherings of senior leaders – such as deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, labour minister Gopal Rai, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Punjab MP Bhagwant Mann – in several constituencies. Thursday, Kejriwal is scheduled to start his second round of town halls – starting from Siri Fort auditorium.

At the Badli-Adarsh Nagar roadshow, several trucks and SUVs trailed the chief minister’s vehicle with loudspeakers playing the party’s campaign song ‘Lage Raho Kejriwal’ as the group navigated through narrow lanes, dotted by residents and several dairy farms. Kejriwal’s vehicle stopped in a traffic intersection where he addressed a gathering around noon.

By 4pm, a traffic intersection in Shastri Park turned into a sea of blue and white as hundreds gathered for participating in Kejriwal’s second road show of the day, wearing the party’s poll campaign tee shirts. Kejriwal led the road show in a similar fashion – waving at people from the back of an open roof vehicle.

Rai, who is also the party’s Delhi convener, said that Kejriwal will lead several such road shows for the next two months. Meanwhile, the party will release its manifesto after January 26.

top news
‘No role for a third party’: India on Trump’s 7th Kashmir mediation offer
‘No role for a third party’: India on Trump’s 7th Kashmir mediation offer
‘No one can touch you’: Rajnath Singh assures Muslims at pro-CAA rally
‘No one can touch you’: Rajnath Singh assures Muslims at pro-CAA rally
To Amit Shah’s debate challenge, Akhilesh Yadav says will be there. Then a twist
To Amit Shah’s debate challenge, Akhilesh Yadav says will be there. Then a twist
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Anupam Kher fires back at Naseeruddin Shah in video message
Anupam Kher fires back at Naseeruddin Shah in video message
Fact Check: Does this video show RSS burn copy of the Indian Constitution?
Fact Check: Does this video show RSS burn copy of the Indian Constitution?
Coronavirus: Death toll rises; India screens China travellers at 7 airports
Coronavirus: Death toll rises; India screens China travellers at 7 airports
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News