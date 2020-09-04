Kejriwal promises power relief to traders

delhi

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 23:18 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday assured traders and industrialists that the government would soon order relief on fixed electricity charges for the months during which the state was under lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease Covid-19.

This is one of the several measures taken on the recommendation of a 12-member committee that was set up in June to guide the government on the revival of the city’s economy. In the meetings of the committee, several member representatives had sought relief on fixed power charges on factories, industrial units and commercial enterprises for the lockdown period when they were temporarily shut, said a senior government official.

“The chief minister has assured the representatives of the traders and industrial associations that steps to provide ease for fixed power charges, to owners of commercial and industrial units, will be taken by the Delhi government as soon as possible. Various stakeholders and representatives of these units have been meeting the CM and requesting his intervention, as most of the units have remained closed due to Covid-19 lockdown,” the statement said.

Brajesh Goel, national convener of the Chamber of Trade and Industries who is also one of the members of the committee, said: “This decision will bring big relief to traders and industrialists. They have also requested for automatic renewal of all licences till March 2021 and setting up of market and industrial area-based committees for economic revival.”