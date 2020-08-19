e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Kejriwal to interact with traders in webinar on Aug 23

Kejriwal to interact with traders in webinar on Aug 23

delhi Updated: Aug 19, 2020 23:12 IST
The Delhi government Wednesday said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal would interact with traders in the national capital through a webinar scheduled on August 23 to discuss measures to revive Delhi’s economy at a time when states are scaling down restrictions imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The online registrations for the webinar, ‘Digital Samvaad’, is open till 4pm on August 22, the government said in a press statement, adding that a registration link shall be uploaded to the Delhi government website and participants will be required to give their suggestions in the registration form.

“Digital Samvaad is part of a series of initiatives being undertaken by CM Arvind Kejriwal to kick start Delhi’s economy and improve the business environment amid the pandemic. Recently, the chief minister had interacted with various industry associations to discuss challenges being faced by them and measures needed to revamp the post-Covid economy of Delhi. The meeting was aimed at discussing the challenges faced by industrialists, whose factories and businesses were shut due to the lockdown,” the statement further said.

It also said, “The trader community in Delhi is more than 1.5 million strong and it is the backbone of the economic structure of the state... Many enterprises downsized their staff strength during the lockdown and have been under considerable cost pressure with limited sales and fixed costs. The ‘Digital Samwad’ initiative ensures that all voices of the stakeholders are heard, before any policy initiatives are planned by the government, in the true spirit of the Delhi Model.”

