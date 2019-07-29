Kingpin of interstate gang held in Delhi, cars seized

Delhi Police on Sunday said they arrested a 40-year-old man who ran an interstate gang of vehicle thieves that stole cars from Delhi-NCR and sold them in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

Police claimed that the gang had stolen more than 100 vehicles in the last few years, of which 11 were recovered from Delhi, Meerut and Garh Mukteshwar.

The suspect, Zahid alias Anna, is a resident of Meerut. Zahid used to recruit youngsters in his gang and trained them on how to steal cars quickly by tampering with their safety features.

“Zahid was like an elder brother and his gang members called him ‘Anna’. His gang gained notoriety as ‘Anna gang’ among auto-lifters in Delhi and Meerut,” said deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal.

DCP Biswal said that as part of Delhi Police’s crackdown on auto-lifters, the special task force (STF) of the southeast district was assigned to keep a tab on criminals operating in the city.

On July 23, the DCP said, the STF team received information that the kingpin of a gang of auto-lifters would be going to Chirag Delhi from Kalkaji temple side in a stolen car. The police laid a trap and intercepted the car.

“The man behind the wheels was Zahid. We arrested him when he failed to produce original documents of the car, which was stolen from Rohini,” said Biswal.

