Liquor shops to stay open till 8pm, orders Delhi govt

delhi Updated: Jun 01, 2020 21:16 IST
The excise department of Delhi government on Monday issued an order allowing operational liquor shops in the city to remain open all days a week, except dry days, from 9 am to 8 pm — a change from the current timings of 9.30am to 6.30pm, a senior government official said.

Delhi has around 864 liquor shops, of which around 150 are located in shopping malls in the city that are still closed under lockdown orders. The rest are allowed to function. The city government had, on May 4, allowed standalone government-run liquor shops to open. By May 22, the order was extended to cover liquor shops located in markets — including those owned by private enterprises and individuals — on an odd-even basis. The timings of the shops were set between 9.30am and 6.30pm.

All L6, L7 and L8 shops are allowed to open on daily basis (except dry days) from 9am to 8pm, said the order issued on Monday, which HT has seen.

The L6, L7 and L8 categories of license cover liquor shops dealing with Indian manufactured foreign liquors, imported brands as well as country liquor. Currently, the order is applicable to shops that are not located in malls. Another government order issued earlier on Monday directed malls to continue remaining closed.

