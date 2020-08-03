Man finds lizard in bowl of sambar

delhi

A case of negligence has been registered against Saravana Bhavan restaurant in Connaught Place after a customer alleged that he found a dead lizard in a bowl of sambar on Saturday night, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the complainant Pankaj Agarwal, a resident of Chandni Chowk who visited the restaurant with two friends on Saturday, said that they ordered dosa and sambar for dinner.

“He said when they started eating, Agarwal spotted a dead lizard in his bowl of sambar. He took a picture and made a video of the lizard using his phone and complained about it to the manager,” said a senior police officer who wished not to be named.

Aggarwal, who works with a private firm, said when he complained to the management, they apologised to him and tried to hide the lizards. He said it was then that he reported the matter to the police.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said based on the complaint, the police have registered an FIR against the restaurant.

“We have registered a case under IPC Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others). The matter is further being investigated,” he said.

On Sunday a video of the incident was also widely shared on social media in which a lizard was seen in the bowl of sambar.

Singhal said the video of the incident surfaced later and they were yet to get it from the person who filmed it on his cellphone.

The police have also asked the restaurant to share with them CCTV camera footage of the incident and details of the cook who prepared the sambar.

When contacted, Saravana Bhavan did not respond for comment.