Home / Delhi News / Man granted bail illegally kept in jail, DG prisons apologises to high court

Man granted bail illegally kept in jail, DG prisons apologises to high court

delhi Updated: Aug 06, 2020 23:34 IST
Richa Banka
Richa Banka
Hindustantimes
         

The Delhi high court Thursday directed the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) to conduct specialised module training for jail superintendents, deputy superintendents and assistant superintendents with a focus on their duties and obligations and rights of prisoners. The direction came after a prisoner was illegally detained in jail even after being granted bail.

A bench of justice Hima Kohli and justice Subramonium Prasad said the training was necessary so that such incidents do not happen again. The court was hearing a plea by a prisoner who was detained for 10 days even after being granted bail.

The person was granted bail by the trial court on May 18 in a cheque bounce case but was released only on June 25. The jail authorities had earlier told the court that the petitioner was not able to secure the sureties required to be submitted along with the bail bond. It said that the accused could give the sureties only on June 15 and hence the delay in releasing him.

On the last date of hearing, the court had pulled up Tihar authorities for their failure to release the man. It had asked the jail authorities to furnish the data of prisoners released during the past three years.

On Thursday, a status report was filed by advocate Rahul Mehra, standing counsel of the Delhi government and advocate Chaitanya Gosain on behalf of the director general (prisons) Sandeep Goel tendering “an unconditional apology for the inappropriate explanation given by the superintendent, Central Jail-I, Tihar jail, for unlawfully detaining the petitioner between June 20 to June 25 .

The report further submitted that at least 1.5 lakh prisoners have been released during the past three years and the direction of the court to compile the data relating to such prisoners would be a stupendous exercise and need a lot of time.

Goel, who was present during the video conferencing hearing, apologised to the court. He submitted that in order to prevent any such mistake in future, the prison (headquarters) has constituted a committee to randomly inspect jails concerning detention of prisoners and their release.

“Further, a circular has been issued informing all concerned that no person must be detained without any valid reason and that the official concerned will be held responsible in case of a lapse,” the status report said.

He assured the court that after a lot of introspection, it has been decided that course correction is warranted within the department. He said that 14 law officers are also being appointed on a contractual basis soon and they will be available in each of the jails t advise and guide officials and prisoners.

Following this, the court said officers posted in the jails would attend online workshops arranged by DSLSA, tailor-made for making them aware of the rights of prisoners and their duties with respect to inmates. The matter would be now heard on September 14.

