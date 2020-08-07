Man held for attack on minor girl had murdered woman in 2006 for resisting robbery bid: Cops

delhi

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:33 IST

The 33-year-old man who was arrested on Thursday for the alleged sexual assault and attempted murder of a 12-year-old girl in Paschim Vihar area had murdered a woman with the help of an accomplice for resisting a robbery bid at her home in Sultanpuri area in 2006, police said Friday.

The girl continues remains critical at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) and has been put on ventilator support . “Due to complications resulting from a head injury, she was shifted to the neurosurgery department. She continues to be critical and is on ventilator support,” said a doctor from the hospital, on condition of anonymity. She had undergone a surgery on the first day of admission.

On Thursday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had visited the girl at AIIMS and announced ₹10 lakh for her family. On Friday, he tweeted, “I spoke to the doctors and parents of the 12-year-old girl, who was sexually assaulted, on phone. I had visited her in the hospital yesterday. She is still fighting for her life. Doctors are trying their best. Pls pray for her. In the meanwhile, police has arrested one person (sic).”

Police officers investigating the case said that in 2006, a woman in her twenties was sleeping alone on the terrace of her house when Krishan alias Kakka and his associate (name not known) climbed to the terrace and tried to remove the gold earrings that she was wearing. “When she woke up and raised the alarm, the duo panicked and attacked her with bricks lying nearby. Hearing the woman’s screams, her family members reached the terrace and caught Krishan while his associate managed to flee,” said joint commissioner of police (western range) Shalini Singh .

“Krishan was arrested, convicted and sentenced to life in prison. He told us that he was released from jail in 2015 on account of “good behaviour and conduct”. We are verifying his claims,” Singh said, adding that there was no mentioning of sexual assault on the woman in that case.

Police said apart from verifying the facts in the 2006 case, they are also collecting information about the other suspect in that crime. “We are trying to get in touch with the investigating officer of the 2006 case and are going through the case file,” said an officer, who did not want to be named.

A resident of outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri, Krishan is unmarried and lives with his mother. Apart from the 2006 murder case, Krishan is also involved in three other crimes ( excluding the present case of alleged sexual assault and murder attempt on the minor girl). Of the three, one is of a burglary that he had committed before 2006.

Krishan, the officer said, committed two crimes in 2016, after being released from jail. In one, he had allegedly attacked and injured his brother during a family dispute.

“Krishan was arrested in that case. He told us that his brother did not pursue the case further and turned hostile in the court, as they had resolved their dispute. We are verifying his claims,” the officer said. The second pertains to a burglary in outer Delhi, the details of which the police are gathering..

During the interrogation in the present case, Krishan told the police that he was wandering in the girl’s neighbourhood with intent to commit a burglary. He entered the single room on the second floor, where the girl lives with her parents and sister, after seeing the rooms on the ground and first floors locked.

“Krishan found the girl’s door ajar, went inside and was trying to lift a suitcase when she raised the alarm. He panicked and hit her on the head with a sewing machine in the room, causing her grievous head injuries. But even then, the girl did not give up the fight. She pushed him to the floor, sat on his chest and scuffled with him. This enraged Krishan. He picked up a pair of scissors lying nearby and stabbed her multiple times all over her body before fleeing the building,” the officer said, quoting Krishan disclosures.

Joint CP Singh said Krishan’s version of events needs to be verified and for that the injured girl’s statement is crucial. “We will go with the girl’s version only. She is still critical and unfit to give a statement,” she said.