Man murdered by two friends over Rs 1,000 he loaned to one of them

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 22:30 IST

An altercation over ₹1,000 cost a 19-year-old man his life as he was stabbed nearly half a dozen times by his two friends in north-east Delhi’s Welcome on Tuesday evening, police said. The two fled the crime scene but were caught late Tuesday night along with the murder weapon, said deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya.

Surya said the arrested men, identified by their first names as Sohail and Farhan, both aged 19 years, told the police that they murdered their friend Amaan over a monetary dispute. “Sohail had borrowed ₹1,000 from Amaan and was not returning it despite Amaan’s repeated demands. They often had arguments over that. Some days ago, Amaan had also assaulted him over the same issue,” the DCP said.

On Tuesday, Sohail and Farhan called Amaan out of his home to sort out their differences. “An altercation broke out between them and the duo stabbed Amaan five to six times and fled. Amaan was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” a police officer said, requesting anonymity.

A murder case was registered and the two suspects were caught after multiple searches in north-east Delhi late evening, the officer said.