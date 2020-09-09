e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Man murdered by two friends over Rs 1,000 he loaned to one of them

Man murdered by two friends over Rs 1,000 he loaned to one of them

The two fled the crime scene but were caught late Tuesday night along with the murder weapon, said deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya.

delhi Updated: Sep 09, 2020 22:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A murder case was registered and the two suspects were caught after multiple searches in north-east Delhi late evening, the officer said.
A murder case was registered and the two suspects were caught after multiple searches in north-east Delhi late evening, the officer said.(File photo for representation)
         

An altercation over ₹1,000 cost a 19-year-old man his life as he was stabbed nearly half a dozen times by his two friends in north-east Delhi’s Welcome on Tuesday evening, police said. The two fled the crime scene but were caught late Tuesday night along with the murder weapon, said deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya.

Surya said the arrested men, identified by their first names as Sohail and Farhan, both aged 19 years, told the police that they murdered their friend Amaan over a monetary dispute. “Sohail had borrowed ₹1,000 from Amaan and was not returning it despite Amaan’s repeated demands. They often had arguments over that. Some days ago, Amaan had also assaulted him over the same issue,” the DCP said.

On Tuesday, Sohail and Farhan called Amaan out of his home to sort out their differences. “An altercation broke out between them and the duo stabbed Amaan five to six times and fled. Amaan was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” a police officer said, requesting anonymity.

A murder case was registered and the two suspects were caught after multiple searches in north-east Delhi late evening, the officer said.

tags
top news
Strategic Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis gets off to a flying start amid China tension
Strategic Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis gets off to a flying start amid China tension
To enhance combat potential, IAF to formally induct Rafale jets in Ambala tomorrow
To enhance combat potential, IAF to formally induct Rafale jets in Ambala tomorrow
Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
United States keeps India on ‘do not travel’ advisory list
United States keeps India on ‘do not travel’ advisory list
Trump knew how serious Covid-19 is, but downplayed it: Book
Trump knew how serious Covid-19 is, but downplayed it: Book
Man murdered by two friends over Rs 1,000 he loaned to one of them
Man murdered by two friends over Rs 1,000 he loaned to one of them
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAkshay KumarRafale jetsDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In