Man poses as Delhi Police cop to rob people, held

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Ghaziabad for posing as a Delhi Police officer and robbing commuters of money. Police said the man had failed to clear the Delhi Police recruitment test in 2011, and since then, he took to wearing a police uniform and robbing commuters of money in the guise of spot checks.

The police identified him as Ashish Chaudhary, a resident of Mandoli Extension, Delhi. They said Chaudhary robbed people of Rs 75,000 in three different incidents in Sahibabad.

“We recovered the uniform, belt and shoes. He would target commuters in the name of checking, take their money and valuables and ask them to collect their belongings from the police post,” Shlok Kumar, SP (city), said.

“When commuters reached the police post, they could not find Chaudhary and the police had no clue about any such ’officer’. Three different FIRs were lodged in Sahibabad. Our teams got to know of a man who was involved in similar incidents in Delhi in 2014 and 2018,” Kumar said.

Police said Chaudhary took the Delhi Police recruitment exam but failed the typing test.

“He did not tell his girlfriend he had failed the test. Instead, he put a police sticker on his bike and gave the impression he is a policemen. When the girl’s family said they never saw him in uniform, he purchased one. In 2014, he was arrested while extorting money in Delhi,” an officer said.

After getting out of jail, the girl snapped ties with him and the man took to extorting money from people, police said. “After robbing people in Sahibabad, he had gone to Shimla on vacation. He was arrested from near Sikandarpur,” the officer said.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 03:27 IST