Man who gave cops slip for 11 years held from Lucknow house

One of the Delhi Police’s most wanted criminals, who had been wanted in eight murders, a case of abduction for ransom of ₹5 crore, and in as many as 100 carjacking or vehicle thefts, was arrested on Sunday. The man had been evading arrest for the past 11 years and carried a reward of ₹2 lakh from the Delhi Police and ₹1 lakh from the Haryana Police.

The man, Sharad Pandey, is a 38-year-old resident of Bindapur in Delhi. The police said Pandey was arrested from Woodland Township in Lucknow, where he had been hiding.

Police also claimed to have recovered 17 vehicles from Pandey so far — eight Toyota Fortuners, four Ford Endeavours, two Innova Crystas, one Hyundai Creta , an Audi Q7 and a Mitsubishi Pajero — all of which were stolen from Delhi and disposed off in Arunachal Pradesh, where they were recovered.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) G Ram Gopal Naik said Pandey came on their radar after a team started probing spurts in incidents of carjacking, reported mostly from areas neighbouring south Delhi and IGI Airport.

“On Sunday, our team got information that Pandey, the kingpin of the carjacking module, is hiding at his at bungalow in Woodland Township in Lucknow. The team raided the premises, and on seeing the police, Pandey tried to flee. As our teams tried to catch him, he was about to shoot at us, but was overpowered. His loaded pistol was snatched,” Naik said.

Naik said Pandey was involved in a triple murder in Haryana’s Sonepat in February 2017, and in two double murders in Punjab’s Bhatinda in December 2015 and in UP’s Shamli in 2009. “Most of these killings were led by criminal rivalry. He was also involved in a case of kidnapping for ransom at central Delhi’s Nabi Karim in 2015, in which he and his associates abducted a doctor and demanded ₹5 crore as ransom,” he said.

Apart from this, Naik said Pandey has also confessed his involvement in as many as 100 carjackings or vehicle thefts, mostly from Vasant Kunj, Saket, NH-8, near IGI Airport and Vasant Vihar.

The officer said Pandey managed to evade the police for 11 years. “He said he used several aliases like Ravi, Rohit, Babbu and Kali. He rarely used a phone and only made internet calls to connect with members of his gang. He said he stayed outside Delhi and returned only to commit crimes. He mostly stayed in Lucknow — where he owns two properties, as well as in Kanpur, Kolkata, Guwahati and Gangtok. He said he used to dispose the stolen vehicles in northeastern states and procured government identity cards using fake documents,” Naik said.

Pandey is married and has a two-month-old son, police said.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 02:45 IST