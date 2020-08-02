Man who killed taxi driver to sell his vehicle nabbed, hunt on for others

delhi

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 23:48 IST

Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a man and claimed to have busted a gang that booked outstation cabs from Delhi before murdering the driver and fleeing with his vehicle and other valuables.

Police said the arrested suspect, identified as Vikas Tomar, was killed a taxi driver in June this year and might have been involved in a similar murder in 2008. Investigators said they had launched efforts to arrest other members of the gang and were trying to ascertain if they were involved in multiple murders.

Tomar, police said, is a resident of Baghpat in UP. He is a graduate and is married two kids.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) PK Mishra said that on June 15 a missing persons report was lodged by the family members of a cab driver Pradeep Singhal, 35, of Vijay Vihar, Rohini. the family alleged that Singhal had gone missing on June 12 along with his taxi.

“A search operation was started and after checking call details and a number of CCTV footages, we received information about a body that was recovered in Rabupura district of Gautam Buddha Nagar, which resembled Singhal. The body was later positively identified as that of Singhal by his family. A case of murder was registered and investigations started,” Mishra said.

During preliminary probe, when police teams scanned through Singhal’s call details, they zeroed down on three suspicious mobile phone numbers. “Following days of surveillance we managed to identify the prime suspect as VikasTomar, who may have been previously involved in a murder case of a taxi driver in 2008 and is currently out on bail. His hideouts were raided and we finally managed to arrest him on July 26,” Mishra said.

The DCP said Tomar led the police team to the spot where he had dumped Singhal’s body. Further, on Tomar’s instance, we also recovered the taxi from Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh that he was trying to sell through his associates in UP but failed, Mishra said.

The officer said, during interrogation Tomar confessed to having killed Singhal. “He said he and his associates booked the taxi for Meerut through an app based cab service provider on June 12. On their way they befriended the cab driver Singhal and got him drunk. When Singhal was inebriated, they bludgeoned him to death and dumped his body in a canal. They then took the taxi to Kanpur to sell it for Rs 2 lakh. He also confessed that he had looted a taxi in a similar way by murdering a taxi driver in 2008,” the DCP said, adding that they’re also probing if Tomar is involved in multiple murders.