Minor, two men held in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh robbery case

Three persons, including a minor boy, were held for allegedly robbing an elderly woman in her own home in north-west Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh area last week.

Police said CCTV footage helped in making the arrests.

Police identified the two adult suspects as 22-year-old men Lakshay Sharma and Shahid.

The boy suspected to be involved in the case was also involved in a similar robbery in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh, said Vijayanta Arya, deputy commissioner of police (north-west). “He had spent a few months in a juvenile home before coming out to strike again,” said the DCP.

The Shalimar Bagh robbery had happened on July 9 at the home of a 65-year-old woman. The woman was alone at her home that evening when the boy allegedly knocked on her door and asked if the house was a coaching centre.

When the woman denied it, he left allegedly to return with Sharma and Shahid. They allegedly barged into the house, held the woman at gunpoint, robbed her of ₹2,500 and hit her on her head with the butt of their pistol when she resisted.

When the police spoke to the injured woman, she was able to provide vital clues about the minor boy.

“We checked CCTV footage from the neighbourhood to spot the boy. Our local intelligence helped us catch him from outer Delhi’s Nangloi in the early hours of Monday,” said the police officer.

The boy allegedly led the police to Sharma and Shahid.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 04:24 IST