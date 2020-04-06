Delhi’s Moti Bagh ‘containment zone’ is fully cut off, except telephonically

delhi

It was a busy day for Suraj Singh Pradhan as he fielded calls from a wide range of people in his slum neighbourhood in South Moti Bagh, which has emerged as city’s first coronavirus containment zone beyond the two cluster hot spots of Dilshad Garden and Nizamuddin.

Pradhan told HT on the phone that as per instructions of the district administration he is now the conduit for all communication between locals in the slum and the government machinery after one of its residents—a contractual sanitation worker at the AIIMS Trauma Centre—tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. While he was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, his family was shifted to a quarantine centre in Chhattarpur.

The community leader’s phone rang off the hook on Sunday. While fellow area dwellers, now quarantined at home, called Pradhan to arrange for milk, vegetables and other essentials, the police called intermittently to ask if locals were adhering to the lockdown and sanitation workers called to check if there were any disinfectants left from the batch received in the morning.

The development has left residents anxious about the possibility of community spread, several of whom spoke with HT over the phone.

Rishiraj Pal, a 20-year-old resident of the slum, said the fear in the slum was palpable. “Policemen are patrolling the area round the clock ready to thrash people spotted roaming the streets. But more than that, we are scared of the infection. We don’t know if staying home would actually protect us. But what else can we do,” he said.

Within hours of the result being declared, three out of four connecting routes to the slum from the Ring Road, the South Moti Bagh market and interconnected lanes that lead to the South Campus of the University of Delhi were blocked using trucks. The fourth exit route was barricaded by the police, allowing only patrol vehicles, sanitation workers and government officials to enter the area inhabited by more than 1,000 families.

HT went to the neighbourhood on Sunday till the permissible limits set by the police and district administration.

An area of around 1 sqkm was turned into a containment zone with a stricter version of the ongoing lockdown imposed here. All shops, including those selling essentials, were closed, sanitisation workers were seen spraying disinfectants at regular intervals and door-to-door drives were conducted twice a day by government officials to check if any of the residents of the slum had developed any flu-like symptoms, said a senior officer in Delhi government’s revenue department.

“The residents have been asked to stay inside their homes and call the beat staff, local police station, or hunger helpline over the phone if they need food, ration or other essential items. The other option is to call their community leader (Pradhan), who can further send the message across. Arrangements have been made to get the essentials delivered at the slum so the residents do not have to venture out,” said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya.

“The slum residents have been briefed about the coronavirus symptoms and that they must alert the police if they see anyone flouting the lockdown rules. Anyone violating the quarantine order will face legal action,” he added.

“About 15 health staffers used a tanker of 15,000 litres of diluted sodium hypoclorite to sanitise the area,” said a senior official of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

WHAT IS THE CONTAINMENT PLAN

As per the “containment plan” on the Union health ministry’s website, any movement has been prohibited within a containment zone to prevent local transmission of Covid-19. The size of the containment zone, as suggested by the guideline, is directly proportional to the population density of the cluster in question and the scale of the outbreak.

In the case of South Moti Bagh’s, 1,000 families live in the affected slum and its periphery, while its “buffer zone” includes another slum, a Gurudwara, a temple, a 24x7 petrol pump and a market.

“The cluster containment strategy would be to contain the disease within a defined geographic area by detecting cases in the nascent stage, breaking the chain of transmission and preventing its spread to new areas. This would include geographic quarantine, social distancing measures, enhanced active surveillance, testing all suspected cases, isolation of cases, quarantine of contacts and risk communication to create awareness among public on preventive public health measures,” the document uploaded by the health ministry on its website.

“Geographical containment strategies, however, were being discussed since the day the lockdown was imposed,” said a senior official in the Union health ministry.

PLAN TO BE IMPLEMENTED AS PER DEMOGRAPHY

However, states and Union Territories have implemented containment strategies in conformation with the local demography. A comparison between Delhi and Mumbai highlights the differences well.

Mumbai has created 241 containment zones in the past seven days, virtually locking down a population of around 9,00,000 people, HT had published on Saturday. In Mumbai, a containment zone means at least one person from the area tested positive for COVID-19. The patient’s family and the building are identified as a cluster zone and at least four to five adjoining buildings on all sides are mapped in the containment zone, depending on the area’s population density. Mumbai too confronts concerns of possible community transmission after cases were reported at slum clusters in Dharavi.

“In Delhi, we have adopted a different approach,” said the senior revenue department official.

He elaborated. The city has two cluster hotspots – Dilshad Garden, where a woman who returned from Saudi Arabia was the source of infection for numerous relatives, neighbours, two doctors and their patients, and Nizamuddin where a congregation of the Tablighi Jamaat was organised in March.

The containment zones in these two hotspots areas, among 22 identified in the country, range between 3 sqkm and 5 sqkm.

“Beyond hotspots, localities in which positive cases were reported were subjected to intense surveillance and isolation norms but they were not converted into geographic containment zones. It would be unnecessary to create multiple containment zones. The strategy should be efficiently deployed,” said the officer.

District Magistrate (New Delhi) Tanvi Garg, who is in charge of South Moti Bagh area, and additional chief secretary Satya Gopal, who is in charge of the monitoring of the coronavirus prevention exercise in Delhi did not respond to phone calls and messages.

The government has maintained that India is yet to slip into the community transmission stage in which the source of infection for a person becomes difficult to ascertain. So far, the coronavirus disease has claimed at least 64,000 lives across the world and at least 1000 in India, of which seven have been from Delhi.

